CHEYENNE – Wyoming Medicaid’s renewal process, which was restarted earlier this year to review client eligibility, has reached a key stage, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.

Medicaid is a joint federal-state insurance program that pays for the medical and long-term care of qualified low-income and medically needy individuals and families. In 2020, the federal government stopped Medicaid and Kid Care CHIP eligibility reviews in all states in exchange for temporarily increased federal funding. States are now required to return to normal renewal procedures, and the increased federal funding is ending.

