CHEYENNE – Wyoming Medicaid’s renewal process, which was restarted earlier this year to review client eligibility, has reached a key stage, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
Medicaid is a joint federal-state insurance program that pays for the medical and long-term care of qualified low-income and medically needy individuals and families. In 2020, the federal government stopped Medicaid and Kid Care CHIP eligibility reviews in all states in exchange for temporarily increased federal funding. States are now required to return to normal renewal procedures, and the increased federal funding is ending.
The department recommends beneficiaries check whether Wyoming Medicaid or Kid Care CHIP has current contact information so renewal notices are not missed. For those who have received packets, it is critical for forms to be completed and submitted as required to avoid loss of coverage.
WDH has been reporting the state’s renewal status to the federal government since April. Through the end of July, coverage was renewed for just over 9,000 beneficiaries. During the same period, coverage was ended for just over 600 clients for reasons such as reaching adulthood, so no longer eligible for coverage as a child; increased income; a health status change or a move to another state.
Wyoming numbers are also now available for a category known as “procedural terminations.” This includes those who did not return renewal forms or respond to questions from WDH about their own coverage or the coverage of a family member. Through the end of July, coverage was ended for more than 10,100 Wyoming Medicaid or Kid Care CHIP clients for procedural reasons.
Individuals who lose coverage for procedural reasons may provide required information for up to 90 days after coverage ended. If found to still be eligible, coverage can be backdated for up to 90 days.
About three-quarters of the procedural terminations to date involve children, which has always been Wyoming Medicaid’s largest enrollment group.
Enrollees can update their contact information or go through the renewal process online if it’s their turn at wesystem.wyo.gov or by calling 1-855-294-2127.
A low income does not automatically qualify people for Wyoming Medicaid. People must also fall into certain categories based on age or health status. Wyoming Medicaid includes several “waiver” programs designed for eligible participants who prefer to get long-term care services and supports in their home or community, rather than in an institutional setting. The renewal process applies to waiver participants.
