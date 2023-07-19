CHEYENNE – The Wyoming Department of Health reminds participants, family members, providers and case managers that the state’s efforts serving vulnerable groups through “waiver” programs are part of Wyoming Medicaid, which recently restarted its annual renewal process.

Medicaid is a joint federal-state insurance program that pays for the medical and long-term care of low-income and medically needy individuals and families. Wyoming Medicaid offers three waiver programs with rules and practices that differ from traditional Medicaid:

