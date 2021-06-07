CHEYENNE – Wyoming and Montana have filed their response to the federal Solicitor General of the United States in their coal port original action case.
Gov. Mark Gordon directed Wyoming to challenge policies in Washington State to defend Wyoming’s sovereignty. The two states argue that the state of Washington’s discriminatory policies against the coal industry are continuing, and only the Supreme Court of the United States can grant relief to the states.
On May 26, the Solicitor General submitted a brief in the case, arguing that the case is moot due to the bankruptcy of Millennium Bulk Terminals' parent company.
In response, Wyoming and Montana explain that their interests in the case go beyond a single developer. Washington’s discriminatory policies will continue to block coal port development and dissuade other developers from taking up the project, even though it is otherwise economically viable, according to a news release.