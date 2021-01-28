CHEYENNE – Vast open spaces, breathtaking landscapes and western charm are just a few reasons Wyoming has been recognized as one of the 50 best places to travel in 2021 by “Travel + Leisure” and a top North American destination in AFAR’s “Where We’ll Go in 2021 – When We Can.”
With Wyoming’s innate social distancing, iconic road trips and destinations drawing traveler consideration, the Cowboy State topped this year’s must-visit lists. The January issue of AFAR featured Grand Teton National Park, while the annual list from “Travel + Leisure” highlighted Wyoming’s western and outdoor attractions including the 125th anniversary of Cheyenne Frontier Days, Casper’s College National Finals Rodeo and the endless adventures in state parks.
“It’s extremely humbling to see Wyoming recognized as one of the top destinations to visit this year and beyond,” said Diane Shober, executive director for the Wyoming Office of Tourism, in a news release. “Now more than ever, people have a strong desire to get out and explore the great outdoors, including more rural, less-populated destinations like Wyoming. We encourage travelers to embrace a spirit of adventure, while continuing to ensure collective wellness by pledging to adventure responsibly.”