BIZERTE, Tunisia – The Wyoming Army National Guard’s 133rd Engineer Support Company recently engaged in a fruitful collaboration with Tunisian engineers in May, forging a valuable partnership through the State Partnership Program.

The exchange aimed to provide essential support and training with the Tunisian 61st Engineers and Tunisian Brigade of Special Forces during a Joint Combined Training Exercise in Bizerte, Tunisia, according to a news release. This initiative enhances military capabilities and fosters strong relationships between the two nations, the release said.

