BIZERTE, Tunisia – The Wyoming Army National Guard’s 133rd Engineer Support Company recently engaged in a fruitful collaboration with Tunisian engineers in May, forging a valuable partnership through the State Partnership Program.
The exchange aimed to provide essential support and training with the Tunisian 61st Engineers and Tunisian Brigade of Special Forces during a Joint Combined Training Exercise in Bizerte, Tunisia, according to a news release. This initiative enhances military capabilities and fosters strong relationships between the two nations, the release said.
Through the SPP, the 133rd connected with the 61st and BFS, giving them a valuable opportunity to share knowledge, skills and experiences. Together, they worked through joint exercises, training programs and workshops to improve their expertise and develop innovative solutions for different challenges. The units focused on tasks like developing infrastructure, construction and logistical support, which are crucial for ensuring soldiers can perform their duties effectively. The primary objective was to enrich the readiness and effectiveness of Tunisia’s Special Forces in carrying out complex missions.
“The main goal of this exchange was not just to provide training, but also to encourage collaboration and teamwork with our international partners in Tunisia,” Capt. Ethan Carswell, commander of the 133rd Engineer Support Company, said in the release. “It establishes a foundation that allows both teams to enhance their skills, broaden their perspectives, understand different cultures and develop professionally globally. This partnership strengthens our strategic ties with Tunisia and supports global security.”
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.