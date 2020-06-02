CHEYENNE – The Wyoming National Guard Museum will begin reopening to the public today, Wednesday, June 3.
The museum will resume a slightly modified schedule and operational restrictions as the first part of a multi-phase reopening plan, according to a news release. Beginning today, the museum will be open to the public from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
No more than 25 visitors will be allowed in the building at a time. Also, the museum will not be scheduling or providing any group tours or in-person public programs to ensure proper social distancing.
Since mid-March, the National Guard Museum has been closed to the public, following orders issued by Gov. Mark Gordon and state health authorities. During the closure, museum staff has continued to work behind the scenes on collections, education and outreach projects, according to the release.
The museum's reopening plan is divided into several phases. While the initial phase contains heavy restrictions on operations, such as limiting programs and attendance, subsequent steps are less restrictive. Local health conditions and guidance from state leadership and health authorities will determine the pace of progress through the reopening plan.
For current news and conditions, call the museum at 307-432-0057 or visit the museum's Facebook page.