LARAMIE – The Wyoming National Guard and the Wyoming Game and Fish Department’s Laramie Region are creating unique opportunities by selecting projects on Game and Fish lands to provide training opportunities to Guard personnel while benefiting sportsmen and wildlife.
The 133rd Engineer Company of the Wyoming National Guard is based in Laramie and Rock Springs. As an Engineer Support Company, the group can accomplish a wide array of earthmoving and vertical construction projects, according to a news release.
The 133rd Engineer Company will help improve roads at several Wyoming Game and Fish Commission-owned properties, as well as help remodel Wyoming Game and Fish Department patrol cabins to meet current building codes. These projects will provide valuable work training for the soldiers and assist the Game and Fish Department with projects that would otherwise be sidelined as a result of heavy workload and competing project demands.
“This is a win-win situation for all the parties involved,” said Jerry Cowles, Habitat and Access Supervisor for the Laramie Region, in a news release.
The goals of the 133rd Engineer Company are to provide relevant, ready, and trained forces to accomplish both state and federal missions. Thus, these projects align directly with their needs and goals.