CHEYENNE – Having grown up in Torrington, three Wyoming-native brothers have shifted their focus to Cheyenne, where they plan to open a new geotechnical engineering firm that comes along with internship possibilities.
Jared Jung is a licensed professional engineer who’s been working in Wyoming for more than a decade, Adam Jung served as a pilot in the United States Air Force for 21 years, and Mathias Jung has had a successful career in international marketing in Cheyenne.
After pursuing careers of their own, this year, the Jung brothers decided to team up and create their own family owned business, JB Engineers.
The brothers had considered going into business together for years, but had never taken the leap. According to Mathias, things seemed to line up for them this year, despite the pandemic. With one brother retiring from the military and the other two looking for jobs elsewhere, it seemed like the perfect time to start their business.
“We all complement each other with our skills and abilities,” he said. “The time was right, and we just said, ‘Let’s do it!’”
JB Engineers will offer a wide range of geotechnical engineering services, such as soil, concrete and asphalt testing. The engineering firm will be based in Cheyenne, serving clients in Wyoming and adjoining states.
Mathias explained that the brothers chose Cheyenne as their primary location for several reasons, but the main one being the easily accessible highways that connect JB Engineers to customer bases in Wyoming, northern Colorado and western Nebraska. By basing their firm in Cheyenne, the brothers hope to develop more of a regional presence.
“We’re happy to be based in Cheyenne, Wyoming, and … looking forward to being a part of the community, giving back to the community, helping construct the community and making it a better place,” Mathias said.
The brothers’ geotechnical engineering firm is scheduled to open its doors at 205 County Road 128A, Suite 400, in early December.
While the Jung brothers hope to keep their business family operated, they do plan to provide internship opportunities in 2021 and potentially full-time technician job openings next year.
Although they won’t be the only engineering firm in the Cheyenne area, JB Engineers plans to compete with other firms by offering a high-tech lab with newer digital features and systems.
Mathias explained that their firm will offer “quicker reporting, quicker service and an overall more all-in-one-house type of shop.”
A news release from the company describes JB Engineers’ lab as “the most sophisticated lab in Wyoming.” This lab will keep the company from having to sub out other services. Instead, all of the work will be completed in one location.
In JB Engineers’ lab, the firm will test the specifications of soil, concrete and asphalt samples. By doing so, they will be able to make sure that building projects in the area will be properly engineered to avoid building disasters.
Mathias explained that JB Engineers will “ensure that the soil is the proper specs to be built on so that, at the end of the day, when everything is built, the foundation and the building stands.”
According to Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce CEO Dale Steenbergen, “When we interest companies that are on the cutting-edge of technology, certainly that is a good sign for Cheyenne that we are headed in the right direction.”
Steenbergen stressed that small businesses are a key part of the Cheyenne community.
“We’re excited to see a new business come to Cheyenne, and we look forward to their success and look forward to them being an integral part of our community,” he said.