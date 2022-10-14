...CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS LIKELY THIS AFTERNOON...
...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM MDT
THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE
WEATHER ZONES 430, 431, AND 437...
The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a Red Flag
Warning, which is in effect from 11 AM this morning to 7 PM MDT
this evening. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect.
* WIND...Northwest 20 to 30 MPH with gusts up to 45 MPH.
* HUMIDITY...Minimum 10 to 15 percent.
* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
CHEYENNE – In at least the second batch of economic statistics released this week by the state, it was just reported that an indicator for housing construction activity remains brisk.
For the calendar year through August, there were some 1,528 single family housing units getting permits in Wyoming, according to a Tuesday report issued by the state Department of Administration and Information's Economic Analysis Division. That is 6.3% ahead of this time last year, it noted. And it is up by about half from just over 1,000 in the first eight months of 2020.
There was an even bigger increase in residential building permits for multi-family units in this state, the government reported. They surged in the year through August "46.2% (versus) during the same period compared to 2021." The year-to-date total was 519. That is just over a doubling from 204 permits issued between January and August 2020.
As of earlier this year, the number of approvals to build new single-family homes had been at record levels, at least dating back to 2010, when this sort of data collection began, the Wyoming Tribune Eagle reported in May.
However, some measures of nationwide housing activity have subsided in recent weeks and months from their brisk levels. Experts partly attribute this to interest rates having risen because of rate hikes by the Federal Reserve to tamp down inflation.
Existing-home sales were down slightly in August from July, and they declined 20% in August from that same month last year. "The softness in home sales reflects this year’s escalating mortgage rates," according to the National Association of Realtors, which reported these figures on Sept. 21.
"Existing-home sales in the West expanded 1.1% compared to (July) to an annual rate of 880,000 in August, down 29.0% from this time last year. The median price in the West was $602,900, a 7.1% increase from August 2021," the association disclosed.