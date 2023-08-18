News Briefs

Two human West Nile Virus cases confirmed in Goshen County

TORRINGTON (WNE) — Goshen County Public Health has confirmed two Neuroinvasive West Nile Virus cases as of Monday, resulting in the hospitalization of both individuals.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

comments powered by Disqus