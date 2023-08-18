Two human West Nile Virus cases confirmed in Goshen County
TORRINGTON (WNE) — Goshen County Public Health has confirmed two Neuroinvasive West Nile Virus cases as of Monday, resulting in the hospitalization of both individuals.
According to GCPH, three other Goshen residents are waiting blood test results for the virus as well, while a further positive case involving a Lingle resident resulted in a fatality at UCHealth Greeley Hospital in Colorado last week.
GCPH Response Coordinator Ryan Wunibald has continued to remind all Goshen residents to take the risk of WNV seriously, and to follow all precautionary guidelines as best as possible. “Make sure you are using mosquito spray and stay out of areas that are high in mosquito traffic,” Wunibald said. “Avoid being out in early morning and late evening, and be aware this is a real thing.”
GCPH further recommends wearing shoes, socks, long pants and long-sleeved shirts when residents plan or need to be outdoors for longer periods of time, especially during the daily hours when mosquitos are the most active.
Still or standing water around homes and property can rigorously attract mosquitos carrying WNV, and it is strongly recommended that residents attempt to drain any standing water by using DEET (N,N-diethyl-mtoluamide) or picaridin (KBP3023).
“We are not the only ones in the state that have had positive tests,” Wunibald said. “Cody has had some, with Laramie and Natrona counties having positive results, as well, along with Regional West and southern Nebraska. I think everyone is just a little nervous, because we realize that this could be more of a problem than in years past.”
For more information or questions regarding WNV, visit badskeeter.org or call 307-532-4069.
Hunters in Wyoming can help put an end to hunger
AFTON (WNE) — Hunters know the value of Wyoming’s wildlife and their harvested big game, and there’s no better way to share the bounties of our state than sharing it with those who need it the most.
Hunters interested in donating their harvested big game animal to help fight hunger in Wyoming can easily donate their meat to Food from the Field, a statewide partnership focused on building a sustainable future fighting hunger.
Started by first lady Jennie Gordon in 2020, the program is part of Gordon’s larger Wyoming Hunger Initiative.
The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is a partner, along with the Wyoming Department of Agriculture and participating processors to streamline game meat donations to food pantries throughout the state.
Since the inception of the program, hunters have donated over 20,000 pounds of game meat.
All deer and elk undergo appropriate chronic wasting disease testing to ensure safety prior to entering the food bank system.
“Wyoming’s majestic landscapes offer hunters some of the best opportunities in the world, and Food from the Field enables them to share that bounty by donating all or part of their meat to participating local processors who in turn prepare it for anti-hunger organizations that can distribute to our neighbors in need,” Gordon said. “Sources of high-quality protein are notoriously expensive and difficult to procure for the food bank system, making Food from the Field a Wyoming solution to a Wyoming challenge.”
For more information about Food from the Field, and to donate your harvest, visit nohungerwyo.org/field.
Streaming service airs episode on missing Gillette woman
GILLETTE (WNE) — The story of missing Gillette woman Irene Gakwa recently aired on a nationwide streaming service.
The 25-minute episode titled “American Dream, American Nightmare” follows Gakwa’s journey from Nairobi, Kenya, to Gillette where she disappeared in early 2022. The episode is part of Paramount+’s “Never Seen Again” series, which documents families sharing the stories of lost loved ones.
Featured on the show are Gakwa’s brothers, Kennedy Wainaina and Chris Gakwa and Chris’ wife, Gyoice. The three open up about the time spent with Gakwa before her disappearance.
Other locals featured in the episode are Wyoming Truth writer Jennifer Kocher, search leader Stacy Koester and News Record editor Jake Goodrick. The three share insight into the timeline of events in Gillette, after Gakwa was reported as a missing person.
Gakwa was reported missing by her family in March 2022.
Since then, search parties, vigils and posted signs have all been used throughout the city to maintain awareness of her disappearance, while also searching for answers.
