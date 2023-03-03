CHEYENNE – On Thursday, Wyoming NORML announced the status of its two cannabis-related ballot initiatives that were filed in late 2021 and their future going forward.

The Wyoming Patient Cannabis Act of 2022 ballot measure aims to legalize medical use of cannabis in the state, while the Wyoming Cannabis Amendments ballot measure would decrease penalties for nonviolent cannabis offenses. The required threshold of verified voter signatures each of these ballot measures needed to appear on the 2024 ballot was 41,776, the highest amount required in the state's history.

