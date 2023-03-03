CHEYENNE – On Thursday, Wyoming NORML announced the status of its two cannabis-related ballot initiatives that were filed in late 2021 and their future going forward.
The Wyoming Patient Cannabis Act of 2022 ballot measure aims to legalize medical use of cannabis in the state, while the Wyoming Cannabis Amendments ballot measure would decrease penalties for nonviolent cannabis offenses. The required threshold of verified voter signatures each of these ballot measures needed to appear on the 2024 ballot was 41,776, the highest amount required in the state's history.
As of Thursday, the Wyoming Patient Cannabis Act of 2022 initiative has received 48,687 signatures from Wyoming voters, and the Wyoming Cannabis Amendments initiative has received 47,426 signatures.
“Our initiatives both received more signatures from voters than any other in history, and we are excited to announce we have met the threshold requirement,” Wyoming NORML Executive Director Bennett Sondeno said in a news release.
Wyoming also requires ballot initiatives receive 15% of those voting in the past general election in at least two-thirds of all counties in the state. Both initiatives received this 15% threshold in 14 out of the 16 required counties. With two counties missing the mark, the initiatives will be unable to proceed onto the ballot.
Wyoming NORML said it will continue to work with legislators to bring bills to the floor that utilize the language of each initiative.