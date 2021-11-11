...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH
SATURDAY EVENING...
* WHAT...West to northwest winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65
mph possible.
* WHERE...Laramie Valley, Eastern Platte County, and Central
Laramie County including the cities of Laramie, Glendo,
Wheatland, Chugwater. This includes Interstate 25 from the
Colorado State Line to Glendo.
* WHEN...8 AM MST until 8 PM MST Saturday. Strong winds will be
possible again during a similar time frame on Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
extremely dangerous to light weight and high profile vehicles,
including campers and tractor trailers. There will be an extreme
risk for vehicle blow overs, especially along Interstate 25 in
southeast Wyoming. Remember to secure loose objects such as
holiday decorations.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A High Wind Watch means there is the potential for a hazardous
high wind event. Sustained winds of at least 40 mph...or gusts of
58 mph or stronger may occur. Continue to monitor the latest
forecasts.
&&
Wyoming nursing home residents experience nation’s highest COVID rates
CHEYENNE – After three months of low numbers of nursing home resident COVID-19 cases and deaths in Wyoming, things have taken a turn for the worse through the end of September and most of October, according to the latest AARP COVID-19 Nursing Home Dashboard.
Wyoming’s 8.49 COVID-19 cases per 100 nursing home residents is far and away the highest in the country and nearly double the rate of any other state in the Union. Montana has the nation’s second-highest rate at 6.94 cases per 100 residents. In all, there were 197 reported cases of COVID-19 among residents of Wyoming nursing homes from mid-September through Oct. 17. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been more than 14,000 nursing home resident cases in the Cowboy State.
Wyoming also has the second-highest rate of nursing home resident deaths due to COVID in the nation during the four-week period running from Sept. 20 through Oct. 17, with 1.53 deaths per 100 nursing home residents (27 deaths due to COVID-19 total over the same four-week period). Montana has the nation’s highest rate at 1.72 COVID-19 deaths per 100 nursing home residents. Montana and Wyoming are the only two states in the Union with a rate higher than 0.62 nursing home resident deaths attributed to COVID-19.
Nursing home staff have not been immune from COVID-19, as illustrated by the fact 84% of nursing homes self-reported staff cases over the four-week period ending Oct. 20. Just 60.7% of nursing home staff are vaccinated in Wyoming, according to the dashboard. That is the seventh-lowest vaccination rate in the nation. The state’s ratio of 59% of nursing homes reporting a shortage of staff is the fifth-highest in the country.