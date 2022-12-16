CHEYENNE – The Research and Planning section of the Wyoming Department of Workforce Services reported Friday that the number of occupational fatalities in Wyoming fell from 35 in 2020 to 27 in 2021, a decrease of eight deaths, or 22.9%.

Variations in fatalities from year to year are, to some extent, the result of the random nature of work-related accidents, according to a news release. Furthermore, there isn't always a direct relationship between workplace fatalities and workplace safety. For example, suicides and homicides that occur in the workplace are included as occupational fatalities. Workplace fatalities are counted in the state where the injury occurred, not necessarily the state of residence or the state of death.

