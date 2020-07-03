CHEYENNE – The Wyoming Office of Homeland Security is supporting 1,266 Wyoming non-health care related businesses by providing personal protective equipment to aid public safety efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic.
In May, Gov. Mark Gordon allocated $2 million from the CARES Act funding to the Wyoming Office of Homeland Security to purchase and distribute this vital equipment to assist businesses in keeping their employees and customers safe.
“We are pleased to be able to supply our Wyoming businesses and communities with the equipment they need to be safer as we navigate through this process,” Wyoming Office of Homeland Security Director Lynn Budd said in a statement. “Working together and helping each other is the standard in Wyoming and exemplifies our true western spirit.”
The first round of PPE was distributed in mid-June. The final round of requests closed Wednesday, and supplies will be distributed to businesses as soon as possible.