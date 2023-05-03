CHEYENNE – Less than a week ahead of this year's National Travel and Tourism Week, the Wyoming Office of Tourism has announced the 2022 Economic Impact of Travel results.

Travel to Wyoming has returned to or exceeds pre-pandemic levels on all benchmarks. Tourism is the second-largest industry in the state, touching all 23 counties and positively impacting the lives of residents across Wyoming. From fossil digging to dude ranch experiences, travel is a lead contributor to sales and use tax, is the largest private sector employer in Wyoming and is essential to the economic well-being of the state.

