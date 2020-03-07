CHEYENNE – The Wyoming Office of Tourism and its tourism partners are closely watching the coronavirus disease COVID-19, and its potential impact on Wyoming’s residents and visitors, according to a news release.
Currently, there are no reported cases in Wyoming, and the risk to residents remains low.
In Wyoming, all national parks, state parks, national recreation areas and national historic sites will remain open. The Office of Tourism will continue to monitor the situation, and work closely with public health officials and the U.S. Travel Association to ensure it has the most accurate, updated information about public health concerns in Wyoming and across the U.S.
At this time, the United States government and local authorities do not have any advisories limiting domestic travel. However, the U.S. government does have inbound travel suspensions for China and Iran, along with travel restrictions to and from Italy, Japan, South Korea and Hong Kong.
For live updates on travel advisories, visit www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/travelers/index.html.
Though the risk in Wyoming is deemed low, inbound domestic and all international travelers should take precaution while planning their vacation to the Cowboy State by heeding advice from the Centers for Disease Control with regard to personal care:
While sick, limit contact with others as much as possible.
Typically, COVID-19 can be contracted within six feet.
Stay home if you’re sick.
Get a flu shot if you haven’t gotten one this year.
Cover nose and mouth when coughing or sneezing. Avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth.
Clean and disinfect surfaces and objects that may be contaminated with germs.
Wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.
If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand rub with at least 60% alcohol.