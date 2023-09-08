Future site of EUL development
Riders avoid a large puddle at the former Cheyenne Frontier Days Park-n-Ride lot at Missile Drive and Happy Jack Road on July 26, 2018. The site is the future home of an enhanced use lease project that will provide low-cost housing to airmen from F.E. Warren Air Force Base and others in the community.

 Wyoming Tribune Eagle/file

CHEYENNE — State investment was secured in an F.E. Warren Air Force Base housing project when the Wyoming Business Council approved a second extension of the lease agreement during their board meeting on Thursday.

The WBC approved an additional six months to a year for a signed lease between F.E. Warren and Coldwell Bank after negotiations with the first developer, Balfour Beatty, fell through.

