CASPER – In 2019, Wyoming’s oil and natural gas producers contributed $1.67 billion to state and local governments through taxes and royalty payments – equating to $2,882 in direct payments for government services for every person living in Wyoming.
That’s according to the Petroleum Association of Wyoming’s annual Facts and Figures, which was released Wednesday, highlighting the importance of the industry to Wyoming’s economy and local communities.
In 2019, industry contributed $705 million to public education, $621 million to the state general fund and $157 million to cities, towns and counties around the state, according to a news release.
“These numbers show what most of us already know – Wyoming thrives when industry succeeds,” PAW President Pete Obermueller said in the release. “In K-12 education alone, contributions from oil and natural gas equated to sending about 43,000 of our children to school last year.”
“Given the recent downturn in the industry,” Obermueller continued, “it is critical people recognize the contributions industry makes to Wyoming year after year and the importance oil and natural gas has for the future of Wyoming.”
Additional highlights from the report include:
• Twenty-one of Wyoming’s 23 counties produced oil and/or natural gas in 2019. Only Teton and Platte counties produced neither.
• 40% of all property taxes in Wyoming were paid by the oil and natural gas industry.
• Of all severance taxes collected on minerals, 66% were paid by oil and natural gas companies.
• In 2019, more than 19,000 hardworking men and women were employed in the oil and natural gas industry, with total wages paid equaling nearly $1.12 billion.
• 737 wells were drilled and completed in 2019; 50% found oil, 37% found natural gas, and 13% were dry.
For a complete breakdown of PAW’s Oil and Natural Gas Facts and Figures, go online to www.pawyo.org/facts-figures.