...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Central Laramie County including Cheyenne.
* WHEN...Until 5 AM MST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers, with a risk for blow overs.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected
or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts
of 58 mph or more can lead to property damage.
&&
Graphic from the Wyoming Economic Analysis Division.
CHEYENNE – Oil and gas jobs in Wyoming rose about 10% this past December to 8,100 compared with the same month in 2020, the state reported. But that is still shy of employment before the coronavirus pandemic.
"Before the COVID-19 pandemic started to have a large impact on the economy in April of 2020, oil & gas employment in the state numbered nearly 12,000 jobs," according to the Wyoming Economic Analysis Division's "Wyoming Insight" publication.
Last month, there were 12 active oil rigs, with another three for conventional gas, per the division.
Also in January, the Opal Hub natural gas price averaged $4.77 per MMBtu, almost double from a year ago, the division said. The WTI crude oil price gained 60%.