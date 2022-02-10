oil and gas statistics

Graphic from the Wyoming Economic Analysis Division.

CHEYENNE – Oil and gas jobs in Wyoming rose about 10% this past December to 8,100 compared with the same month in 2020, the state reported. But that is still shy of employment before the coronavirus pandemic.

"Before the COVID-19 pandemic started to have a large impact on the economy in April of 2020, oil & gas employment in the state numbered nearly 12,000 jobs," according to the Wyoming Economic Analysis Division's "Wyoming Insight" publication.

Last month, there were 12 active oil rigs, with another three for conventional gas, per the division.

Also in January, the Opal Hub natural gas price averaged $4.77 per MMBtu, almost double from a year ago, the division said. The WTI crude oil price gained 60%.

