CHEYENNE – The Wyoming Office of Outdoor Recreation facilitates several outdoor recreation collaboratives convened throughout the state by Wyoming State Parks, Historic Sites, and Trails.
These initiatives bring together local community members, recreation stakeholders, businesses, conservation groups, federal and state agencies, and elected officials to identify and prioritize opportunities for the growth and enhancement of outdoor recreation.
For southeast Wyoming, the Great Divide Outdoor Recreation Collaborative (Laramie, Albany and Carbon counties) will meet from 5-7 p.m. Dec. 9 at the Albany County Public Library in Laramie. Join virtually at https://meet.google.com/vck-pkwi-iny or dial 252-574-6135, PIN: 380 052 988#.
Members of the public are welcome to attend collaborative meetings in person or virtually. There will be a designated time for public comment near the end of each meeting.
Established by recommendation of the 2017 Governor’s Outdoor Recreation Task force, the Office of Outdoor Recreation aims to diversify Wyoming’s economy by expanding, enhancing, and promoting responsible recreational opportunities through collaboration, outreach, and coordination with stakeholders, landowners, private industry and public officials.
Learn more about the office and future community collaboratives by following on social media or visiting www.wyorec.com.