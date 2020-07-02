CHEYENNE – Wyomingites have one more reason to celebrate this July 4 weekend, as they officially surpassed Montana’s statewide self-response rate for the 2020 U.S. Census.
Wyoming now boasts a 55.9% statewide self-response rate, compared to Montana’s 55.5% statewide rate. This equates to more than 160,000 households in Wyoming that have self-responded, a large majority of people choosing the new online version of the questionnaire.
If Wyoming continues this self-response momentum over the holiday weekend, there is a distinct possibility of surpassing states like Texas and Oklahoma in the coming days and weeks.
Nationally, as of July 1, more than 91.4 million households, or 61.8%, have completed their 2020 Census questionnaire. People are strongly encouraged to respond promptly to the 2020 Census using the ID number included in the questionnaire packet. Responding with a census ID online, or on the paper questionnaire, helps ensure the best count of your community.
The Census Bureau is also making follow-up calls to some households that have already completed the 2020 Census. The goal of these calls is to make sure everyone in a household was counted and to validate information provided when they completed the census questionnaire. The census call center agents will continue the verification call efforts through the end of the response phase Oct. 31. If a household does not answer the follow-up call, agents leave a voicemail with a 12-digit ID as a reference number.
People can still respond online, by phone or by mail – all without having to meet a census taker. Households in Wyoming that have yet to respond to the census by mid-August will receive a visit from a census taker, who will help them respond.
For more information, visit 2020census.gov.