...HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON
THROUGH LATE SATURDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...West winds 30 to 50 mph with gusts up to 65 mph
possible.
* WHERE...East Platte County, Laramie Valley, Central Laramie
County and East Laramie County.
* WHEN...From Saturday afternoon through late Saturday night.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds may be
hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers, with a risk for blow overs.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe
location prior to the onset of winds.
Steve Peck, the former longtime owner-publisher of the Riverton Ranger, is succeeding Craig Blumenshine as Wyoming PBS's public affairs producer. Photo provided by Wyoming PBS.
Craig Blumenshine discusses his retirement from Wyoming PBS, in this image of a video dated Dec. 10, 2021, from YouTube. Blumenshine left in January, and the following month, he is being succeeded by Steve Peck.
CHEYENNE – Wyoming PBS has named a former Wyoming newspaper owner as the noncommercial television broadcaster's public affairs producer.
Steve Peck, the former longtime owner-publisher of the Riverton Ranger, succeeds Craig Blumenshine.
The last day in that job for Blumenshine was Jan. 13, Wyoming PBS General Manager Terry Dugas said in an email to the Wyoming Tribune Eagle on Friday. He also discussed his retirement back in December. He said then that he was going to work for the National Museum of Military Vehicles, working remotely as its director of communications and marketing.
Peck will host the weekly "Wyoming Chronicle" and "Capitol Outlook," which has weekly reports during the Legislature's session. (Wyoming legislators are currently meeting for their budget session in the Capitol.)
Tuesday will be the first day on the new job for Peck.
"After two generations of Peck family ownership, the Riverton Ranger sold the business earlier this year," Wyoming PBS said in its Thursday announcement.