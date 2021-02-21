LARAMIE – Current research and information about alfalfa weevils will be the focus of a Wyoming pest virtual seminar March 2, hosted by the University of Wyoming Extension.
The four Zoom sessions are 9 a.m. to noon, and can be viewed from home or at the Platte County Extension Office in Wheatland, 307-322-3667 (please contact the location ahead of time for availability and to RSVP). A 10-minute question-and-answer session follows each presentation.
The Zoom link is bit.ly/wyoweevil. A schedule of what will be discussed includes:
• 9-9:30 a.m. – Effect of early harvest on alfalfa weevil, Judith Herreid, UW graduate student
• 9:40-10:10 a.m. – Insecticide spray timing, Micah McClure, UW graduate student
• 10:20-10:30 a.m. – Break
• 10:30-11:00 a.m. – Insecticide resistance for alfalfa weevils in Wyoming and Montana, Erika Rodbell, Montana State University graduate student
• 11:10-11:40 a.m. – Insecticide efficacy trials, Frank Peairs, extension specialist, Colorado State University