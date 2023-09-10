Mark Gordon and Michael Regan

Gov. Mark Gordon and U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael Regan met with University of Wyoming School of Energy Resources officials Aug. 9, 2023 in Laramie.  

Backed by the promise of billions in federal dollars, energy companies are lining up to accept an invitation by Wyoming officials to collect industrial sources of carbon dioxide and pump it deep underground.

Essentially, the vision is to build a new low-carbon energy industry that scrubs the planet-warming gas from fossil fuels, keeping those fuels in the energy mix and simultaneously helping to address the climate crisis in a way that pays dividends to developers and the state.

Salt Creek rig

Crews set up a workover rig June 3, 2022, in the Salt Creek oil field where CO2 from ExxonMobil's Shute Creek facility was injected for enhanced oil recovery. 
carbon dioxide sequestration

This schematic depicts how carbon dioxide from industrial sources might be collected for geologic sequestration. 
carbon storage

This diagram depicts how CO2 is injected deep underground for geologic storage. 

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.

Explore newsletters

WyoFile is an independent nonprofit news organization focused on Wyoming people, places and policy.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus