...Elevated to Near-Critical Fire Weather Today...
This is a special weather statement from the National Weather
Service Office in Cheyenne.
* WHAT...Elevated to near-critical fire weather conditions with
low humidity in the teens to low 20s, elevated sustained winds
of 10 to 25 mph with occasional gusts at 20 to 25 mph possible.
Fuels remain dry in many areas, especially grasses.
* WHERE...High Plains of Southeast Wyoming, southern Nebraska
Panhandle, Laramie Valley, and Carbon County.
* WHEN...12pm through 8pm tonight.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Fires starts and spreadibility could be
increased under these weather conditions. Outdoor burning is
discouraged, especially during the afternoon.
Details about a Friday, April 29, 1-3 p.m. event, titled "An Introduction to Islam."
CHEYENNE – A new statewide program about religious faith is starting, the Wyoming Interfaith Network and the Cheyenne Interfaith Council have recently announced.
The WIN and CIC organizations said that the program is launching here in Cheyenne at St. Mark's Episcopal Church, 1908 Central Ave. The event is 1-3 p.m. Friday.
The first focus is on Islam. The program was described as a presentation related to leadership for people of faith in Wyoming.
"Our old colleague, (Imam) Mohamed Salih, will be returning to Cheyenne from Denver to offer the presentation," wrote the Rev. Rick Veit of Saint Mark's Episcopal Church in an email Friday. An imam is a religious leader in the Muslim religion.
You do not need to register ahead of time for this program, and it is free and open to the public. Details also are online at wyointerfaith.org.
This website describes itself as being about Wyoming's "interfaith justice movement."