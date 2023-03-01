CHEYENNE – The Wyoming Homeowner Assistance Fund Program is now accepting applications to assist eligible homeowners with up to three months of consecutive forward mortgage payments.
“We have heard from many Wyomingites that the HAF Program has missed helping a segment of homeowners who pay their mortgage first, but are significantly struggling to pay groceries, utilities and other bills,” Department of Family Services Director Korin Schmidt said in a news release. “Adding forward mortgage payments to the HAF Program gives Wyoming homeowners temporary relief to get caught up with the rest of their bills.”
As of Feb. 23, the HAF Program has helped 976 Wyoming homeowners with $8 million in assistance paid.
Under the HAF Program, eligible homeowners can receive up to $17,000 in assistance as a one-time award to pay for past-due payments and up to three consecutive months of forward mortgage payments. The award is directly paid to a servicer or vendor on behalf of an eligible homeowner.
Applications must be made online at dfs.wyo.gov/haf. For application assistance, contact the call center toll-free at 1-888-WYO-HAFP (1-888-996-4237) from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. The HAF Program is a temporary federally funded assistance fund, and funds are limited.