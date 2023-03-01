CHEYENNE – The Wyoming Homeowner Assistance Fund Program is now accepting applications to assist eligible homeowners with up to three months of consecutive forward mortgage payments.

“We have heard from many Wyomingites that the HAF Program has missed helping a segment of homeowners who pay their mortgage first, but are significantly struggling to pay groceries, utilities and other bills,” Department of Family Services Director Korin Schmidt said in a news release. “Adding forward mortgage payments to the HAF Program gives Wyoming homeowners temporary relief to get caught up with the rest of their bills.”

