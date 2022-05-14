WASHINGTON, D.C. – Wyoming is getting part of a new tranche of $68 million in funding for this current fiscal year that the federal government announced last week is for conservation and ecological projects.
Like many recent federal outlays, money for this comes from what is commonly known as the bipartisan infrastructure law and is formally titled the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. There is a total of $1.4 billion for Department of the Interior spending on ecosystem restoration efforts over the next five years, noted a DOI news release Thursday.
Our state is getting a portion of money for what DOI labels as efforts to "Advance Healthy Forests to Reduce Wildfire Risk through Good Neighbor Agreements with state and Tribal forestry agencies to assist with fuels management, water management and habitat protection." So, too, is Utah, among other states in the U.S. West.
Such federal outlays are a "step toward building a better America for people and wildlife, for generations to come,” said Interior Secretary Deb Haaland in the announcement. Among all of the newly disclosed spending, these projects are through federal agencies including the Bureau of Indian Affairs, the Bureau of Land Management, the Bureau of Reclamation, the National Park Service and the Fish and Wildlife Service.
In Wyoming, several projects are listed on an online chart from DOI.
One such piece of work is described as being a good-neighbor agreement involving states and/or tribes. It is called the North Prong Good Neighbor Project, its sponsor is BLM and the current-fiscal-year cost is listed as $32,000.
There are also projects in our state involving greater amounts of expenditures. A recreation lands weed inventory is sponsored by the Bureau of Reclamation. It has a cost of $100,000 for this financial year.
Numerous other projects involve Wyoming and additional states, with the amounts for each in the hundreds of thousands of dollars and in one case exceeding $1 million.
There is some $1.8 million available "to support measures that prevent the introduction or spread of invasive species," DOI said. Proposals are due June 22, and details are online at grants.gov. The "opportunity number" associated with this is F22AS00320.
The Biden administration also has something called its America the Beautiful initiative, the website of which says the goal is to conserve at least 30% of lands and waters by the year 2030. This involves a new $1 billion "challenge that will leverage federal conservation and restoration investments with private and philanthropic contributions."