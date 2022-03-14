CHEYENNE – Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon has signed HB 80, which closes a loophole that had allowed dark money organizations to avoid filing required disclosure reports by simply paying a small fine, according to a news release from Wyoming Promise.
Like most states, Wyoming has a law that requires “independent expenditure organizations” that spend money to favor or disfavor specific political candidates to file reports disclosing their major donors and the money they spent in such electioneering communications. If those reports are not filed, the organization was subject to a one-time fine of $500.
“When dark money groups are spending tens or hundreds of thousands of dollars trying to influence our elections, a fine of just $500 is just a cost of doing business,” Ken Chestek, chairperson of Wyoming Promise, said in the release. “In essence, those groups could just buy their way out of disclosing their donors and their expenses for the low-low price of $500.”
Wyoming Promise therefore advocated for an amendment to the reporting requirement to increase the fine for failing to file reports up to $500 per day the report was late, and ending only when the report is actually filed. The Joint Corporations, Elections and Political Subdivisions Committee took the issue up and unanimously proposed the change to the full Legislature.
The Wyoming House of Representatives adopted the change by a vote of 41-15-4, and the Senate adopted it by a vote of 22-8. Gordon signed the bill into law on March 9.