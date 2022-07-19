...RED FLAG WARNING FOR STRONG WEST WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY
TUESDAY FOR PORTIONS OF SOUTHEAST WYOMING AND THE NORTHERN
NEBRASKA PANHANDLE...
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING
FOR GUSTY WEST TO WEST NORTHWEST WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE
WEATHER ZONES 430, 431, 436, AND 437...
* HUMIDITY...Afternoon humidity 9 to 15 percent.
* WIND...West to west-northwest winds 15 to 25 mph sustained
with possible gusts to 35 to 40 mph.
* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
&&
Wyoming Public Media hosts StoryCorps’ Military Voices Tour during CFD
CHEYENNE – Wyoming Public Media will host StoryCorps in Cheyenne through July 29.
StoryCorps, the national nonprofit organization dedicated to recording, preserving and sharing the stories of people from all backgrounds and beliefs, is conducting its 2022 Military Voices initiative tour, made possible by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting and undertaken in partnership with veteran service organizations across the country.
“Veterans and their families make an invaluable contribution to our country through their courage and sacrifice. The Military Voices initiative aims to honor them by recording, amplifying, and preserving their stories,” said Dave Isay, Founder and President of StoryCorps, in a news release.
The 2022 Military Voices Tour will be at the Cheyenne Botanic Gardens from July 18-29.
“The 2022 Military Voices visit to Cheyenne marks the fourth StoryCorps visit to Wyoming. Wyoming Public Media is proud to partner with this initiative that highlights the voices of Wyomingites,” WPM General Manager Christina Kuzmych said in the release.
Since its launch in 2012, the Military Voices Initiative has gathered over 2,800 of these stories. With participant permission, the recordings are preserved for posterity in the StoryCorps Archive at the American Folklife Center at the Library of Congress, an unparalleled world resource for more than 200 years. This year, the American Folklife Center at the Library of Congress will host the culminating listening event of the 2022 Military Voices tour, where stories from the Military Voices Initiative will be presented alongside interviews from the Veterans History Project.
Additionally, StoryCorps may share edited versions of interviews collected throughout the tour via its NPR broadcasts, podcast, animated shorts and digital platforms.