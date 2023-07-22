CHEYENNE – Wyoming Public Media has won several awards for reporting during 2022.

Wyoming Public Media won two regional Edward R. Murrow awards in the podcast and breaking news categories, as well as a Public Media Journalist Association award for best news documentary.

