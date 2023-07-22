CHEYENNE – Wyoming Public Media has won several awards for reporting during 2022.
Wyoming Public Media won two regional Edward R. Murrow awards in the podcast and breaking news categories, as well as a Public Media Journalist Association award for best news documentary.
The Murrow award is granted by the Radio Television Digital News Association, honoring outstanding achievements in electronic journalism with the Edward R. Murrow Awards since 1971. They are considered among the most prestigious awards in broadcast and digital news.
The podcast “The Great Individualist: Episode 8, Slow Waters Run Deep,” by Wyoming Public media reporter and producer Melodie Edwards, won a first-place regional Murrow award.
The news feature “After Defeat, Cheney Says 'the Real Work Begins'," a story produced by Caitlin Tan, won a first-place regional Murrow award in the breaking news coverage category.
Since 2005, Wyoming Public Media has won a combination of 30 regional and national Murrow awards.
Wyoming Public Media also won a Public Media Journalists Association Award for the "Modern West Podcast episode Cows=Civilization” which got first place in the “Long Documentary” category and focused on the value of the buffalo. The winning podcast episode was produced by Melodie Edwards.
"The Modern West Podcast Season: The Great Individualist" was granted an award from the Society of Professional Journalists, which awarded the series third place in the podcast category.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.