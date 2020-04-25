CASPER – Wyoming has received approximately 50,000 protective face masks from the Taiwanese government to help protect frontline workers against the COVID-19 pandemic, Gov. Mark Gordon said Thursday.
“I want to thank Director General Alex Fan of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office (TECO) for the donation of 50,000 medical face masks from Taiwan to Wyoming,” the governor wrote in a Facebook post announcing the delivery. “We will be distributing those masks soon to where they are needed most. We thank the people of Taiwan for their support of Wyoming as we respond to COVID-19 and protect lives while easing restrictions on businesses.”
The shipment provides the state with a much-needed influx of personal protective equipment as federal officials have largely left states to procure their own supplies. While Wyoming has had some limited success in obtaining the equipment from a variety of sources, anecdotal evidence from many in the health care community suggest the state’s supply has so far been insufficient to meet the needs of health care workers and other first responders around the state.
Requests to the federal government for gloves, surgical masks and other provisions have gone unanswered, the governor has said, and in recent weeks, the federal government has actually diverted requested supplies from Wyoming for use in other parts of the country, a trend seen in other regions of the country.
The shortage of supplies – and the inability of the federal government to fulfill states’ requests – has led many governors to seek alternative sources to fulfill those supplies. Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, a Republican, made waves earlier this week after receiving 500,000 test kits from the South Korean government, seemingly throwing a jab at the federal government in the process after being informed he could access federal laboratories to help process those tests.
“I’m grateful to President Trump for sending us a list of federal labs and generously offering Maryland use of them for #COVID19 testing,” he tweeted Monday. “Accessing these federal labs will be critical for utilizing the 500,000 tests we have acquired from South Korea.”
Taiwan has maintained a close relationship with Wyoming in recent years, culminating with Wyoming’s opening of a foreign trade office in the country in 2018. Earlier this year, an ambassador for the Taiwanese government addressed state lawmakers at the state Capitol, recounting the country’s experience responding to the SARS pandemic of 2009, noting similar lessons could be learned in combating COVID-19.