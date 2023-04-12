State Capitol extreme angle

The Wyoming State Capitol building is pictured Jan. 12, 2023, in downtown Cheyenne.

 Michael Smith/For the Wyoming Tribune Eagle

CHEYENNE — Wyoming’s statutorily required public records ombudsman position has been vacant since the beginning of March, and officials are seeking a replacement.

The position was created with the passage of Senate File 57 by the Wyoming Legislature in 2019 and has served as a resource for the public and government agencies. The ombudsman handles public records requests submitted to state government agencies and investigates public records complaints related to any level of government through mediation.

Jasmine Hall is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s state government reporter. She can be reached by email at jhall@wyomingnews.com or by phone at 307-633-3167. Follow her on Twitter @jasminerhphotos and on Instagram @jhrose25.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus