Cheyenne, WY (82001)

Today

Cloudy with snow. Low 17F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 3 to 5 inches of snow expected..

Tonight

Cloudy with snow. Low 17F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 3 to 5 inches of snow expected.