...FIRE WEATHER WATCH FOR SUNDAY FOR FWZ 301 THROUGH 308...
310 AND SOUTHERN 313...
...FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING
THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE
WEATHER ZONES 310 AND 313...
* AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zone 313.Fire weather zone 310.
* WIND...West to southwest 15 to 20 MPH with gusts to 25 to 30
MPH possible.
* HUMIDITY...12 to 15 percent.
* HAINES...4 to 5.
* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
may develop. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag
Warnings.
&&
Wyoming redistricting mapping portal now available to the public
CHEYENNE – The Wyoming Legislature’s interactive redistricting mapping portal is now available.
This online tool allows legislators and members of the public to draw state legislative districts for consideration by the Joint Corporations, Elections and Political Subdivisions Interim Committee. This user-friendly portal, provided by Maptitude, utilizes population data from the 2020 U.S. census.
The Legislature’s redistricting webpage also provides the public with a variety of information about the redistricting process, as well as a list of scheduled public meetings and work sessions. The webpage will be continuously updated with draft redistricting plans and maps as the committee’s work progresses.
The purpose of redistricting is to redraw the geographic boundaries of an area from which people are elected as representatives to the Legislature. Under the Wyoming Constitution, the Legislature is required to redraw state legislative districts prior to the first budget session following the U.S. census to reflect shifts in the state’s population. The full Legislature will adopt the redistricting plan during the 2022 Budget Session, which is scheduled to convene Feb. 14.