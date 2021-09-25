CHEYENNE – The Wyoming Legislature’s interactive redistricting mapping portal is now available.

This online tool allows legislators and members of the public to draw state legislative districts for consideration by the Joint Corporations, Elections and Political Subdivisions Interim Committee. This user-friendly portal, provided by Maptitude, utilizes population data from the 2020 U.S. census.

A link to the mapping portal can be found at https://redistricting.wyoleg.gov/Default.aspx, or on the Legislature’s 2022 legislative redistricting webpage. A link to the webpage is prominently displayed on the Legislature’s homepage at www.wyoleg.gov.

The Legislature’s redistricting webpage also provides the public with a variety of information about the redistricting process, as well as a list of scheduled public meetings and work sessions. The webpage will be continuously updated with draft redistricting plans and maps as the committee’s work progresses.

The purpose of redistricting is to redraw the geographic boundaries of an area from which people are elected as representatives to the Legislature. Under the Wyoming Constitution, the Legislature is required to redraw state legislative districts prior to the first budget session following the U.S. census to reflect shifts in the state’s population. The full Legislature will adopt the redistricting plan during the 2022 Budget Session, which is scheduled to convene Feb. 14.

