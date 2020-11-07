CHEYENNE – A recent report from the Wyoming Department of Workforce Services focused on employment and wage growth in early 2020, before the COVID-19 pandemic and related restrictions affected Wyoming’s economy.
Job growth weakened considerably in first quarter 2020, mostly because of large job losses in the mining sector (including oil and gas). Even before the pandemic struck Wyoming, the state was experiencing very slow job growth. A brief preview of second quarter 2020 employment and wage data is included at the end of the report.
From first quarter 2019 to first quarter 2020, Wyoming added 270 jobs (0.1%), and its total payroll increased by $25.8 million (0.8%). The largest job growth occurred in leisure and hospitality (712 jobs), local government (including public schools, colleges and hospitals; 378 jobs), construction (343 jobs), and health care and social assistance (252 jobs). Employment fell in mining (including oil and gas; -1,271 jobs), professional and business services (-170 jobs), retail trade (-154 jobs) and information (-140 jobs).
Laramie County added 736 jobs (1.6%), and its total payroll rose by $19.1 million (3.5%). The largest job gains occurred in leisure and hospitality, local government (including public schools, colleges and hospitals), transportation and warehousing, finance and insurance, and manufacturing.
Albany County added 167 jobs (1.1%), and its total payroll increased by $7.5 million (4.9%). Modest job growth was seen in many sectors, including construction, state government, local government, other services and private educational services.
Go online to https://doe.state.wy.us/LMI/20Q1_QCEW/toc.htm for detailed tables for each county.