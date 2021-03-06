CHEYENNE – The Wyoming Republican Party adamantly opposes the recent passage of legislation in the U.S. House known as HR 1, according to a statement from the state party.
The bill passed in the U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday and now moves on to the U.S. Senate.
According to a summary at the top of the legislation, it is designed to “expand Americans’ access to the ballot box, reduce the influence of big money in politics, strengthen ethics rules for public servants, and implement other anti-corruption measures for the purpose of fortifying our democracy, and for other purposes.”
The Wyoming GOP release said, “This bill is a federal invasion into an area that has largely been left to the states in deference to the wishes of our Founding Fathers, which is enshrined in the U.S. Constitution, Article 1, Section 4, and states: “The Times, Places, and Manner of holding Elections for Senators and Representatives, shall be prescribed in each State by the Legislature thereof ...”
“HR 1 is a transparent attempt by the extreme socialists in control of the Democrat Party to ensure the Democrat Party stays in power, and that the checks and balances created by America’s two-party system are forever removed,” the statement continued. “... The dire consequences of HR1 passing cannot be overstated. The Wyoming Republican Party urges Wyoming voters to stand up and be heard immediately. There are no do-overs on this issue.”