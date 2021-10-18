CHEYENNE – The Wyoming Office of Homeland Security and State Geological Survey are encouraging residents to participate in the upcoming Great Wyoming ShakeOut.
The annual earthquake drill is an opportunity to practice what to do in the event of an earthquake.
The ShakeOut is at 10:21 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 21. The event is free and open to everyone, including schools, organizations and businesses. Registration and additional information can be found at https://www.shakeout.org/wyoming/.
“Wyoming residents should be prepared for all hazards. The Great Wyoming ShakeOut is a wonderful opportunity to practice your response and ensure your family is ready if an earthquake occurs,” Wyoming Office of Homeland Security Director Lynn Budd said in a news release. “Earthquakes may occur where you live or travel, and we encourage everyone to ‘Drop, Cover and Hold On’ on Oct. 21. Participating in this drill will help you and your family to be prepared for an earthquake — wherever you are.”
Last year, 1,483 earthquakes occurred in Wyoming, 27 of them with magnitudes greater than 2.5. Earthquakes have been felt in every county in the state, though most happen in the western third. Most are in remote areas and do not cause harm, but it is still important to be prepared.
“Earthquakes occur on a daily basis in Wyoming. While most are too small to be felt, the geologic record and modern seismic modeling tell us that damaging earthquakes are possible throughout much of the state,” says WSGS hazards geologist, James Mauch. “As with any natural disaster, it’s important to prepare for an earthquake and practice your response ahead of time. The Great Wyoming Shakeout is an opportunity to do just that, and we encourage folks to practice ‘Drop, Cover, and Hold On’ so that this immediate response becomes second nature.”