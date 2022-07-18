...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...High temperatures ranging between 99 to 107 with heat
index values near 100
* WHERE...Portions of east central and southeast Wyoming and
panhandle Nebraska.
* WHEN...Until 9 PM MDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
Weather Alert
...RED FLAG WARNING FOR STRONG WEST WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY MONDAY
FOR PORTIONS OF SOUTHEAST WYOMING AND THE NORTHERN NEBRASKA
PANHANDLE...
...A FIRE WEATHER WATCH FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY MONDAY...
...FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING
THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING FOR LOW HUMIDITIES AND GUSTY NORTHWEST
WINDS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 430 AND 431...
* HUMIDITY...Afternoon humidity 9 to 15 percent.
* WIND...Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph sustained with possible
gusts to 35.
* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
may develop. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag
Warnings.
&&
Drilling for oil. Courtesy photo of the state of Wyoming
CHEYENNE – The number of rigs drilling for oil and natural gas in the state is little-changed from the previous month, yet they have more than doubled in count from a year earlier, recently released Wyoming statistics show.
The rig count in recent days was 21, the Wyoming Oil and Gas Conservation Commission reported this past week. In a similar report issued by the agency about a month ago, the figure was 19, which itself was unchanged from a month before that.
However, in keeping with recent trends, the latest figures are significantly up from a year ago. The most recent rig count of 21 compares to 10 at this time last year, the oil and gas commission said. It cited Baker Hughes historical records.
The energy industry has rebounded somewhat as prices for gas, oil and other energy commodities have risen. High prices at the gas pump have attracted considerable attention locally and throughout the nation.
"Consumer gasoline demand remains stable versus last summer and in line with the five-year average, despite national gasoline prices rising to $4.88 per gallon compared to $3.10 per gallon a year ago," wrote economist Kenneth Scott Zuckerberg last week in a monthly report from CoBank. "Average quarterly operating margins remained quite favorable at $0.33 per gallon, well above the five-year average of $0.22 per gallon."
In the state overall, most of the rigs currently deployed are for oil, an Oil and Gas Conservation Commission spokesperson said by phone on Friday. She noted that the latest figures are from recent days, as reported by a subscription-based energy information tracking service.
In Laramie County, there were two rigs, according to the commission's latest report. This is flat month-to-month.
Jonathan Make is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s assistant managing editor and editor of the Wyoming Business Report. He can be reached at jmake@wyomingnews.com or 307-633-3129. Follow him on Twitter @makejdm.