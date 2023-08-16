Bessemer Bend

Bessemer Bend on the North Platte River is among dozens of Wyoming access points mapped on the National Rivers Project website.

 BLM Wyoming

TAKOMA PARK, Md. — With a click or a swipe, paddlers and anglers can now “shop” the rivers in Wyoming when planning outdoor excursions.

The National Rivers Project website, nationalriversproject.com, now features 850 river miles and nearly 120 access points with the recent addition of rivers managed by the Bureau of Land Management in Wyoming.

