TAKOMA PARK, Md. — With a click or a swipe, paddlers and anglers can now “shop” the rivers in Wyoming when planning outdoor excursions.
The National Rivers Project website, nationalriversproject.com, now features 850 river miles and nearly 120 access points with the recent addition of rivers managed by the Bureau of Land Management in Wyoming.
“The National Rivers Project allows recreationists to explore new parts of Wyoming, whether they’re looking to float, fish, camp, or just hang out along public rivers,” said Katy Kuhnel, BLM outdoor recreation planner, in a news release. “This way, we introduce new users to public lands and waters, while protecting important resources like riparian ecosystems and clean water.”
Newly added rivers include the North Platte River, recognized among the top five fisheries in the state as a Blue Ribbon Stream, and the Bighorn River Blueway Trail, which is set to gain recreational facilities through a partnership with the Bighorn Basin Outdoor Recreation Collaborative and local communities. Both are popular for floating, fishing, observing wildlife, picnicking and camping.
The River Management Society launched the NRP in 2015 to increase visibility for water trails, whitewater rivers and Wild and Scenic Rivers. Site visitors can search for rivers by location, difficulty, managing agency and related activities. Nearly 60 federal, state and local watershed partners have provided the data, making it the most comprehensive and reliable river map on the web. For this project, RMS gives special thanks to BLM Wyoming and its outdoor recreation planners for their partnership.
“It is wonderful to have river access information in one easy-to-use database,” said Lochen Wood, fellow BLM Outdoor Recreation Planner. “It’s all about access.”
