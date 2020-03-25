CHEYENNE – Wyoming’s rural electric cooperatives could see costs rise due to a Colorado commission’s actions, and the state of Wyoming is working to make sure that doesn’t happen.
The Tri-State Generation and Transmission Association provides wholesale power to its members – rural electric utility co-ops in Colorado, Nebraska, New Mexico and Wyoming. Two of Tri-State’s Colorado members have moved to cancel their contracts via legal action, according to a news release. If the Colorado Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) votes against an exit charge for the Colorado members, those charges would then be passed to other members, including eight rural electric cooperatives in Wyoming.
The Wyoming Attorney General, on behalf of Gov. Mark Gordon, recently filed a motion to intervene with permission or, in the alternative, to participate as an adviser in the CPUC action.
“It is unusual for Wyoming to actively intervene in another state’s regulatory process, but I will not sit idly by while another state takes actions that add unreasonable costs to Wyoming rate-payers. This case could have significant implications for the co-op model in the nation,” Gordon said in a prepared statement.
“Our hope is that the actions will, at the very least, put those states on notice that Wyoming’s leadership is concerned and paying attention and, at most, give Wyoming a seat at the table in their future deliberations,” said Wyoming Rural Electric Association Executive Director Shawn Taylor.
Gordon called on states to work together.
“Wyoming is an energy producing state and our power plants have helped supply electricity for consumers in our neighboring states for decades. Now is when we need to all work together to promote carbon capture projects on coal-fired plants to lower emissions while providing dispatchable electricity to complement wind and solar,” Gordon said.
Wyoming members of Tri-State Generation and Transmission are: Big Horn Rural Electric Company; Carbon Power & Light, Inc.; Garland Light & Power Co.; High West Energy, Inc.; High Plains Power, Inc.; Niobrara Electric Association, Inc.; Wheatland Rural Electric Association; and Wyrulec Company, Inc.