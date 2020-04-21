CHEYENNE – We’re living through a historic period, so the Wyoming State Archives, Wyoming State Museum, University of Wyoming American Heritage Center and Wyoming State Historical Society are working together to encourage residents to consider how they would tell future historians about their experience and memories of living through this pandemic.
According to a news release from the Wyoming Department of State Parks and Cultural Resources, preserving artifacts such as journal entries, photos of you in a homemade mask, arts and crafts projects created to pass the time and social media conversations with friends about life during COVID-19 are all ways that you can remember this time for yourself and give future historians clues about how we coped, how we communicated and what cultural topics will always mark this period (Carole Baskin memes and all).
Consider donating a copy of your journal or blog to the State Archives or the AHC. If you prefer to reflect on social media, use the hashtag #Covid19WY so the partnership can pull together all the tweets and posts. That includes Instagram photos of empty streets, teddy bears in windows, etc. If you’ve used your crafting skills to make PPE masks, signs or documented your feelings visually, the State Museum is interested in hearing from you, and you may see those objects someday in an exhibit about the challenges of life in 2020.
These organizations don’t want Wyoming’s story and the lessons we learn during this public health crisis to go untold. Just like historians learned about the Influenza Pandemic of 1918, future historians will gain an understanding of this unprecedented experience through personal stories, photographs, letters, diaries, etc.
For more information or to offer items, contact Kathy Marquis, State Archivist, at kathy.marquis@wyo.gov; Jennifer Alexander, Wyoming State Museum Collections, at jennifer.alexander@wyo.gov; or Sara Davis, University Archivist at the AHC, at sarad@uwyo.edu. To send your digital memories directly to the State Archives, visit wyoachives.org and click on the COVID19 donations link.