CHEYENNE – Wyoming gas prices have fallen 6.4 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.34 per gallon, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 494 stations. Gas prices in Wyoming are 13.6 cents per gallon lower than a month ago, and stand 7.1 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Wyoming was priced at $1.95 per gallon Monday, while the most expensive is $2.89 per gallon, a difference of 94 cents per gallon. The lowest price in the state was $1.95 per gallon Monday, while the highest is $2.89 per gallon, a difference of 94 cents per gallon.
The cheapest price in the entire country Monday stood at 61 cents per gallon, while the most expensive was $4.87 per gallon, a difference of $4.26 per gallon.
The national average price of gasoline has fallen 6.3 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.36 per gallon today. The national average is down 5.9 cents per gallon from a month ago, and stands 12.5 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.