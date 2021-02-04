Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 11 AM MST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Northwest winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...Central Laramie County including the city of Cheyenne. * WHEN...Wind gusts in excess of 40 MPH will occur this afternoon, with stronger winds expected to develop this evening. The High Wind Warning is valid from 5 PM MST today until 11 AM MST Friday. * IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers. There will be a high risk for vehicle blow overs. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts of 58 mph or more can lead to property damage. &&