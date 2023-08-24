CHEYENNE – The last day to submit applications for the Wyoming Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program is Aug. 31.

LIHWAP will continue processing all submitted applications received before the application portal’s closure. Depending on remaining funding, additional payments may be made to approved households.

