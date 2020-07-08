CHEYENNE – The elderly population (age 65 and over) in Wyoming grew 3.8% between July 2018 and July 2019, according to U.S. Census Bureau estimates.
By comparison, Wyoming’s total population only grew 0.2% during the same period. The median age (half of the population is younger, and the other half older) rose 0.4 to 38.4 years, while it increased from 38.2 to 38.4 during the same period for the U.S.
The figure indicates that the aging of Wyoming’s population has picked up speed, and the pace was the fastest in the country.
“Though the impact from Baby Boomers (born between 1946 and 1964) aging was the main reason, outmigration of young people and decline of fertility rate also played roles,” said Wenlin Liu, chief economist with the State of Wyoming, Economic Analysis Division. “Ever since the first Baby Boomers turned to 65 years old in 2011, there has been a rapid increase in the size of the older population.”
Even with the fast aging, Wyoming population still ranked as the 21st youngest in the nation in 2019.
Wyoming has one of the highest proportions of the Baby Boom (age 55-73 in 2019) population, and one of the lowest proportion of Generation X (age 39 to 54 in 2019) in the country. For example, the number of residents age 45-54 was about 15,000 (or 18.9%) less than age 55-64 group.
Wyoming’s population age 65 and older increased from 70,090 in 2010 to 99,179 in 2019, or 41.5%, higher than the U.S. growth rate of 34.2% during the same period. The share of the state’s elderly population was 17.1% in 2019, higher than the U.S. level of 16.5%. The elderly population in Wyoming is projected to reach 135,000, or well over one-fifth of the state’s total residents, by 2030, when all Baby Boomers will be in this age group.
Wyoming’s total minority population reached 94,379 in July 2019. The growth of minorities since 2010 was 15,225 persons, or 19.2%, compared with 2.7% increase for the state’s total population. Hispanic was the largest minority group with 58,609 in July 2019, an increase of 16.7%. The Black or African American population grew 48.5% during the period to 6,520.
With 16.3% of the state’s total population, the proportion of minorities in Wyoming was still ranked the eighth lowest in the nation, while 39.9% of U.S. residents are minorities.