...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 6 PM MDT SATURDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph
expected.
* WHERE...South Laramie Range, South Laramie Range Foothills and
Central Laramie County. This includes the locations of Cheyenne
Buford and Whitaker.
* WHEN...From 3 AM to 6 PM MDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.
&&
Weather Alert
...Strong Outflow will impact portions of southwestern Laramie
County through 630 PM MDT...
At 550 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorm
outflow along a line extending from 9 miles northeast of Ranchettes
to near Crystal Lake Campground. Movement was southeast at 25 mph.
HAZARD...Brief wind gusts of 60 to 65 MPH. No rain is expected.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.
Locations impacted include...
Cheyenne, South Greeley, Hillsdale, Federal, Ranchettes, Warren AFB,
Frontier Park, North Cheyenne, Warren Af Base, Fox Farm-College and
South Greeley High.
This includes the following highways...
Interstate 25 in Wyoming between mile markers 1 and 29.
Interstate 80 in Wyoming between mile markers 341 and 380.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement
agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service
office in Cheyenne.
&&
MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
Weather Alert
...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM MDT TODAY FOR
STRONG WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 430, 431,
433, 435, 436, AND 437...
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING
FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 430,
431, 433, 435, 436, AND 437...
* AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zones 430, 431, 433, 435, 436 AND
437 covering much of the Nebraska Panhandle and portions of
southeast Wyoming.
* WIND...South to southwest 25 to 35 mph sustained with gusts
of 40 to 50 mph.
* HUMIDITY...Minimum 8 to 13 percent.
* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is highly discouraged.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. The combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
&&
CASPER – Wyoming’s senior population grew by over 40% from 2010 to 2020 – the second-fastest rate in the nation, according to research from AginginPlace.org, an online resource hub for seniors.
The group compared 2010 and 2020 demographic statistics from the U.S. Census Bureau to figure out how states’ age groups have changed.
Across that decade, the number of Wyomingites above age 65 grew from 12.4% to 17.8% – an increase of about 43.6%.
That rate was second only to Alaska, where the number of senior citizens increased by roughly 70%.
From 2018 to 2019, the growth of Wyoming’s senior population outpaced the rest of the nation, according to a fact sheet from Wyoming’s Economic Analysis Division.
The fact sheet attributes that change to the aging Baby Boomer generation and the emigration of younger Wyomingites to other states.
When it comes to average age, Wyoming’s still middle-of-the-road. According to census data, the state had the 20th oldest population in 2020, and the median age hovers around late 30s. Since 2010, the overall adult population has grown by 10.4%.
Meanwhile, the percentage of people under age 18 fell by 1.4%.
Despite Wyoming’s aging population, the state is below average when it comes to options for senior care. In its 2020 scoreboard, AARP ranked the state 41st in the nation for choice of setting and care provider.
For those who want to age-in-place, a new housing initiative under Wyoming’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) is giving grants for personal care services and disability access modifications.
The Housing Stability Services program, which launched during the summer of 2021, serves adults ages 55 or older and people with disabilities, as long as they’re eligible for ERAP. Each applicant can receive up to $5,000 in assistance.