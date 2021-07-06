CHEYENNE – Wyoming’s Unclaimed Property Division of the State Treasurer’s Office paid out a record $7.4 million to Wyoming resident and former residents for the fiscal year that ended June 30.
The payment amount was approximately $2.3 million more than what was paid the previous fiscal year and $500,000 more than the previous record of $6.857 million, which was paid between July 1, 2018, and June 30, 2019.
“Each year, we continue to get more money turned in to the state by businesses that cannot locate the owners of unclaimed property,” State Treasurer Curt Meier said in a news release. “We work hard to reunite as much of this money as possible, and the numbers recorded this year show that our efforts paid off.”
Regarding the amount of money turned in to the state, fiscal year 2021 had a total of $10.102 million added to the Unclaimed Property Fund – the first time more than $10 million was receipted in a single year.
The state is still holding on to more than $93 million waiting to be claimed. “With so much more money added each year, we encourage citizens to visit our website at least once every year or two to see if anything is owed to them,” Meier said. “Even if you have received a check in the past, there’s still a good chance there are more funds waiting for you.”
The largest claim for the year was for more than $580,000 and was paid to a Sweetwater County resident. A total of 12 checks were issued with a value of $100,000 or more, and 108 payments for the fiscal year topped the $10,000 mark. The Unclaimed Property Division also returned more than 6,300 shares of securities.
Residents and business owners can visit www.mycash.wyo.gov to see if they are entitled to any of these funds.