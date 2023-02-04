CHEYENNE — From third quarter 2021 to third quarter 2022, Wyoming added 5,955 jobs (2.2%), and total payroll rose by $396.7 million (11.3%), according to a news release from the Department of Workforce Services.

Despite the recent job growth, employment has not fully returned to pre-pandemic levels. Total employment in third quarter 2022 was down approximately 6,500 jobs from third quarter of 2019.

