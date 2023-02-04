...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 11 PM
MST THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Central Laramie County including the city of Cheyenne.
* WHEN...8 AM MST until 11 PM MST today. The strongest winds are
expected during the early to mid afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected
or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts of
58 mph or more can lead to property damage.
&&
Wyoming saw job, payroll growth in third quarter of 2022
CHEYENNE — From third quarter 2021 to third quarter 2022, Wyoming added 5,955 jobs (2.2%), and total payroll rose by $396.7 million (11.3%), according to a news release from the Department of Workforce Services.
Despite the recent job growth, employment has not fully returned to pre-pandemic levels. Total employment in third quarter 2022 was down approximately 6,500 jobs from third quarter of 2019.
In third quarter 2022, the largest job growth occurred in mining, including oil and gas (1,574 jobs, or 10.5%); leisure and hospitality (1,232 jobs, or 3.0%), professional and business services (838 jobs, or 4.1%), retail trade (721 jobs, or 2.4%), and local government, including public schools, colleges and hospitals (584 jobs, or 1.4%).
Job losses were seen in state government (-283 jobs, or –2.3%), construction (-212 jobs, or -0.9%) and agriculture (-70 jobs, or –2.3%). Employment rose in 17 of Wyoming’s 23 counties.