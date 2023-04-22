RIVERTON – The Wyoming State Board of Education voted Thursday to move discussions forward in partnership with Gov. Mark Gordon, Superintendent of Public Instruction Megan Degenfelder, the Wyoming Department of Education and the UW College of Education on piloting new instruction and assessment strategies for Wyoming students.
The pilots align to recommendations made by the Governor’s Reimagining and Innovating the Delivery of Education Advisory Group, Degenfelder’s strategic plan goals, the SBE’s Profile of a Graduate and UW's Portrait of an Educator.
“This collaborative approach is the next important step in our efforts to implement new ideas and approaches to learning, as well as responding to the input Wyoming residents have provided about ways to better prepare our students for the future,” Gordon said in a news release.
Pilots would be voluntary for schools and ideally launch this fall. The focus will be around increased competency-based learning, where students can move through standards at a unique pace, project-based learning with completion of standards by solving real world problems, and work-based programs predicated on credentials and partnerships with industry.
The work will ultimately inform policy changes needed around assessment, accountability and standards. The vote by the SBE will allow these entities to work together to finalize pilot details in an expedited fashion.