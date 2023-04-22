RIVERTON – The Wyoming State Board of Education voted Thursday to move discussions forward in partnership with Gov. Mark Gordon, Superintendent of Public Instruction Megan Degenfelder, the Wyoming Department of Education and the UW College of Education on piloting new instruction and assessment strategies for Wyoming students.

The pilots align to recommendations made by the Governor’s Reimagining and Innovating the Delivery of Education Advisory Group, Degenfelder’s strategic plan goals, the SBE’s Profile of a Graduate and UW's Portrait of an Educator.

