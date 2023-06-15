Megan Degenfelder speaks at Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce

Wyoming’s State Superintendent of Public Instruction Megan Degenfelder speaks to members of the Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce on Jan. 6, 2023, at Little America.

 MICHAEL SMITH/FOR THE WYOMING TRIBUNE EAGLE

Casper Star-Tribune

CASPER — Schools Superintendent Megan Degenfelder took a hard right turn in her speech at the Western Conservative Summit on Saturday, making hot-button topics like school library books and transgender issues central to her message and lambasting “the Left” for “[misrepresenting]” conservative values.

